Roger Goodell Planning to Invite Vaccinated Healthcare Workers to Super Bowl

Roger Goodell is still trying to figure out how many fans will be able to attend Super Bowl LV. However, he does know that healthcare workers will be special guests due to the work they have put in during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network obtained a letter Goodell wrote to Rob Higgins, President of the Super Bowl Committee, and Goodell said he is planning to invite vaccinated healthcare workers to the big game, which will be played at Raymond James Stadium.

"We are currently discussing with public health officials our desire to invite vaccinated health care workers to the Super Bowl as our guests," Goodell wrote in the letter. Subject to their approval and in consultation with your team, we aim to do this in a safe and responsible way." Goodell went on to write about the risks the healthcare workers have taken to keep everyone healthy and safe.

"We all know over the past year, these frontline workers have put their own lives at risk to the benefit of society and we own them our ongoing gratitude," Goodell added. "We also know that they will remain essential for months to come to treat those who are ill and administer vaccines. We hope that in some small way, this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes as we look forward to a better and healthier year."

Vaccinations for front-line and healthcare workers began this week and the hope is that more vaccinations will be available when the Super Bowl kicks off on Feb. 7. That leaves the NFL with the burning question of how many fans will be able to attend Super Bowl LV?

"We will be working with public officials and the health officials to define that as we get closer to the game," Goodell said in a conference call with reporters on Monday. “I’m not sure there’s a specific number that we are confident saying this is what it will be. But obviously, our focus will be keeping them safe, whoever is there. ... We will not make projections about what the current environment will be 55 days from now." It's likely Raymond James Stadium will have 20% capacity for the Super Bowl, meaning there will be around 13,000 fans to see the biggest game and event of the year.