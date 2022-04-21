Mike Tyson Repeatedly Punches Man in the Face on Plane

✖

Mike Tyson went after a person that was harassing him on a plane Wednesday night. According to TMZ Sports, the 55-year-old boxing legend was seen punching a man repeatedly on an airplane at the San Francisco International Airport. A witness on the plane says as he and his friend were boarding the flight, Tyson was cool with them and the other passengers. The witness went on to say he took a selfie with the former boxing heavyweight champion, but his friend kept trying to talk to Tyson as he sat behind him.

As the guy kept talking in his ear, Tyson told the guy to chill. When the guy didn't stop, that's when Tyson reportedly began to punch the man in the face. A video of the incident shows Tyson throwing a series of punches at the man before walking off the plane. The man's forehead was bloodied, and he received medical attention after the altercation. It was later reported that the man was extremely intoxicated and wouldn't stop provoking Tyson.

This is not the first incident Tyson had with a fan. In November 2020, a fan attempted to punch Tyson as he was leaving his exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. The fan then reached into his wristband, but Tyson's team jumped in before the situation escalated. Police arrived on the scene, which was in Los Angeles, but no report was filed.

It's clear that Tyson still can throw punches despite being 55 years old. His last professional fight was in 2005 when he lost to Kevin McBride. His last win came in 2003 when he knocked out Clifford Etienne. In 2002, Tyson took on Lexox Lewis for the WBC, IBF, IBO and The Ring heavyweight titles but lost via knockout in the eighth round.

Tyson is considered to be one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time. From 1987 to 1990, Tyson was the undisputed heavyweight champion. He won the heavyweight title at 20 years old, making him the youngest boxer to ever win the championship. Tyson is also the first heavyweight boxer to hold WBA, WBC and IBF titles. After winning his first 37 matches, Tyson suffered the first loss of his career when he got knocked out by Buster Douglas in 1990.