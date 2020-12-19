Michael Strahan Sends Love to Giants Teammate Amani Toomer Alongside Throwback Photo

✖

Michael Strahan, co-host of Good Morning America, keeps fans entertained with several posts on Instagram. One of his latest showed him back in his NFL days and on the practice field with the New York Giants. Strahan also showed a former teammate in wide receiver Amani Toomer.

"My brother [Amani Toomer] was always one of my favorite teammates and the jokes were endless. He’s probably making fun of me as usual," Strahan wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. Several fans responded and proclaimed that this era of Big Blue football was one of the best. They also said that Toomer was one of their favorite players on the roster.

Strahan and Toomer spent 13 years together — all with the Giants — while trying to deliver a Lombardi Trophy. The defensive end-turned-TV host was a second-round pick in the 1993 NFL Draft while Toomer joined the team in 1996. The two men then became big names in the sport's biggest media market, as well as fan favorites.

Strahan and Toomer reached the peak of professional football together during their time with the New York Giants. They both played in Super Bowl XLII and made impacts while helping take down the previously-undefeated New England Patriots. Strahan registered three tackles, one sack and quarterback hits. Toomer, on the other hand, caught all six passes in his direction and led the team with 84 receiving yards.

Following the Big Game, Strahan retired and capped off a Hall of Fame career. Toomer spent one more season with the team that used a second-round pick to select him in the 1996 NFL Draft. He appeared in all 16 games, catching 48 passes for 580 yards and four touchdowns. Toomer joined the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year contract in 2009 but didn't make the final roster. He ultimately retired prior to the season and walked from the NFL as the team's all-time leader in receptions, receiving touchdowns, and receiving yards.

While Strahan has continued to draw attention on TV, Toomer has continued to try to make an impact on the world. He worked for NBC Sports Radio in 2012 and then later helped promote voting — although he did so after temporarily relocating to Denmark due to COVID-19.

"Stuff started getting so bad in the U.S. that we just decided it would be best," Toomer said, per the New York Daily News. "The kids are the reason why, because the schools are open, so the kids can just go to school, and they speak Danish, so it’s easy for them. It’s just an opportunity. Instead of looking at it as a negative, we viewed it as a positive."