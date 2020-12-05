Michael Strahan Accompanies Daughter During Latest Driving Lesson

✖

Michael Strahan is a very proud parent. His twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella, are learning to drive. He previously posted photos that showed his daughters in the vehicle without him but later provided an update. Strahan revealed that he is now taking part in the lessons.

Strahan posted a photo that showed him with one of his daughters in the vehicle. "Driving lessons with dad… Wish us both luck LOL! [safe driving][we were parked]" Strahan wrote in the caption of the post. He had a large smile on his face — although several people took the photo as a sign that he was a little nervous about this new endeavor.

"Good luck! I was terrified driving with mine," one fan commented on social media. Several others weighed in and expressed their opinions about the situation. One even recommended that Strahan "buckle his seatbelt" for the next couple of years and enjoy the ride in the car. This fan said that everything would be fine.

While Strahan is supportive of his daughters learning to drive, he did recently reveal that there is a caveat. He joked about how his cars are "off-limits." Many fans saw this comment and expressed the opinion that it was understandable considering the vehicles in Strahan's garage.

The former NFL star-turned-Good Morning America host has an impressive collection of cars, both classic and new. According to a 2017 article by MotorTrend, the list of vehicles includes a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster, 2012 Rolls-Royce Drophead, 2015 Porsche GT3 RS, Mercedes SL65 Black Series, 1966 Mercedes-Benz 600 and a 1990 Lamborghini LM002 SUV among others. Considering that he learned to drive in a 1984 Volkswagen Golf GTI, the collection of cars are far more expensive to purchase and maintain.

Whether he is serious about his daughters touching his cars, Strahan is making it clear that he is enjoying his time with them. He has posted several photos recently that showed the various family outings. He grabbed some ice cream with one of his daughters while walking the dog and then later enjoyed a "date night" with the twins.

Strahan didn't fully detail how they spent the "date night" other than posting two photos from the evening, but he made it clear that they enjoyed the time together. He showed them sitting at the dinner table and posing for the camera in one image. He used the second to show that they were enjoying what appeared to be a very healthy meal. The evening wasn't perfect considering that two key family members were not present for the festivities. Strahan said that they were missing his other daughter, Tanita, and his son, Michael Strahan Jr.