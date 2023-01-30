Miami Dolphins Reportedly Make Decision on Pursuing Tom Brady

The Miami Dolphins have made a decision on going after Tom Brady once free agency begins in March. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady if he decides to return for the 2023 NFL season. Brady has not made a decision yet, but he's expected to be an unrestricted free agent and will likely get calls from multiple teams. Brady was previously linked to the Dolphins, who were punished last year by the NFL for Tampering with the seven-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback.

This decision by the Dolphins means they are sticking with Tua Tagovailoa, who dealt with multiple injuries during the 2022 season. Schefter was told that the Dolphins are pleased with Tagovailoa's development as he finished the season with 3,548 passing yards and 25 touchdowns in 13 games.

Brady finished the 2022 season with 4,694 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team finished with an 8-9 record and lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round of the playoffs. When Brady appeared on the Let's Go! podcast last week, he got snippy with host Jim Gray about what he's going to do in 2023.

"Jim, if I knew what I was going to f—ing do, I'd have already f—ing done it," Brady said. "I'm taking it a day at a time." Gray responded to Brady by saying he was "antagonized" by the question but it's the question that everyone wants to hear. Brady then responded, "I appreciate your asking, thank you."

After the playoff loss to the Cowboys, Brady said he was not going to rush into a decision. "That's not the way we wanted to end it," he told reporters at the time. "I give them a lot of credit – they played a good game. They made a lot more plays than we did. So, rough night. I'm going to go home and get a good night's sleep, as much as I can tonight. There's been a lot of focus on this game. One day at a time, truly." Brady signed with the Buccaneers in 2020 after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Along with winning seven Super Bowls, Brady won five Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards.