Tom Brady Gets Snippy Over Question About His Future

Tom Brady is getting tired of being asked about his future in the NFL. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, host Jim Gray asked Brady if he knew when he'll decide on returning to the league to play at least one more season. And that's when Brady gave Gray a firey response.

"Jim, if I knew what I was going to f—ing do, I'd have already f—ing done it," the seven-time Super champion quarterback said. "I'm taking it a day at a time." Gray responded to Brady by saying he was "antagonized" by the question but it's the question that everyone wants to hear. Brady then told Gray "I appreciate your asking, thank you."

You think Tom Brady is getting annoyed by people asking him about retirement or nah? pic.twitter.com/B7u5SqlF8B — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) January 23, 2023

Brady has been asked the question about his future multiple times since the start of the 2022 season. And the reason for that has to do with him announcing his retirement last February only to return to the league a month later. Brady will be an unrestricted free agent in March, meaning he can sign with another team instead of returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 2022 season was not a memorable one for Brady and the Buccaneers as they finished the year 8-9 and lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Brady finished the season with 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions with a 90.7 passer rating.

After the loss, Brady revealed what his next move will be. "That's not the way we wanted to end it," he said per the Buccaneers' official website. "I give them a lot of credit – they played a good game. They made a lot more plays than we did. So, rough night. I'm going to go home and get a good night's sleep, as much as I can tonight. There's been a lot of focus on this game. One day at a time, truly."

Brady, 45, has nothing to prove when it comes to his NFL career. He was selected in the sixth round by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft and became the starter in 2001. In his 20 seasons in New England, Brady led the Patriots to the Super Bowl nine times, and the team won six titles. Brady signed with the Buccaneers in 2020 and helped the team win the Super Bowl later in the year.