Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Running Back Signs With Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have added a two-time Super Bowl champion to their backfield. On Tuesday, the team announced they have signed running back Sony Michel, who spent his first four seasons with the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Michel signed a one-year contract with Miami.

Michel was with the Rams last season and rushed for 845 yards and touchdowns while catching 21 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown in 17 games. He helped the Rams win the Super Bowl, and in the game, Michel rushed for two yards on two carries.

Michel joined the Rams after being traded from the Patriots. He was drafted by New England at No. 31 overall in 2018 and helped the team win the Super Bowl. In the game, Michel rushed for 94 yards and score the only touchdown for the Patriots, which was enough to give them the 13-3 victory over the Rams.

"For me, the second time is really trying to appreciate the journey," Michel told reporters before the Super Bowl this year, per Pats Pulpit. "Soak it all in, take it each day at a time, not trying to rush the process, not trying to rush to the game and really trying to take it in and realize how special these moments are."

"He's one of those guys that in the huddle, in the moments, he's a guy that can settle people down," former Rams offensive lineman Whitworth said before the Super Bowl, per NESN. "He can remind you, you know, what's important and kind of calm the huddle down a little bit when some of those moments, when energy or anxiety or any of that gets up.

"The demeanor and really even-keeledness he plays the game with is really an asset from a teammate standpoint. Just to see a guy who doesn't matter if he's in pass protection, he's running the football, whatever's happening in the game, he's really able to stay even-keeled and just do his job and play with physicality and bring an energy to your team through really the way he is going to execute and do his job." Michel played college football at the University of Georgia and led the team to a national championship game in 2017.