Russell Wilson Wants More Say in Seahawks' Personnel Moves, Frustrated by 'Getting Hit Too Much'

Russell Wilson wants to get back to the Super Bowl. And in order for that to happen, he knows what needs to be done. The 32-year old Seattle Seahawks quarterback spoke to reporters on Tuesday and said he wants more say in the team's personnel decisions. He made the same point in an interview with the Dan Patrick Show.

"I want to be able to be involved because at the end of the day, it's your legacy, it's your team's legacy, it's the guys you get to go into the huddle with and at the end of the day, those guys you've got to trust," Wilson told Patrick, as reported by ESPN. "When you think about one of the reasons why Tom went to Tampa was because he felt like he could trust those guys and [coach Bruce Arians] was going to give him the opportunity. ... You think about guys like LeBron [James], he was able to be around great players that he can trust."

Wilson was asked if he has been involved in conversations. He replied "not as much" and then explained, "I think it helps to be involved more. But I think that dialogue should happen more often, in my opinion." One of the things that has hurt Wilson is offensive line play. He was sacked 47 times in 2020, the third-most in the NFL behind Carson Wentz (50) and Deshaun Watson (49).

"Like any player, you never want to get hit," Wilson told reporters on Tuesday. "That's the reality of playing this position. Ask any quarterback who wants to play this game. But at the same time, it's part of the job and everything else. I think that the reality is I've definitely been hit. I've been sacked almost 400 times, so we've got to get better. I've got to find ways to get better, too."

Wilson was asked if he's frustrated with the Seahawks. He said while laughing: "I'm frustrated [about] getting hit too much. I'm frustrated with that part of it. At the end of the day, you want to win." This is the first time Wilson has publicly express any type of frustration with any aspect of the team since he was drafted in 2012. This comes on the heels of a report from the NFL Network stating that multiple teams have called the Seahawks about possible trading Wilson.