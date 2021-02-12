Ciara Reveals One of Russell Wilson's Qualities She Finds Sexiest: 'It's Hot'

✖

Ciara thinks husband Russell Wilson's "most sexy" quality is how he fathers their kids. The "One Two Step" singer and NFL player are parents to son Win, 6 months, as well as daughter Sienna, 3, and co-parent Ciara's 6-year-old son Future Zahir with her ex, rapper Future. The couple opened up to GQ about their relationship in the magazine's new cover story, revealing exactly how their love stays strong throughout the years.

"I feel like, if I could look back in a crystal ball when I was a little girl and I looked at the idea of my family and what it would be for me, it's exactly this," Ciara said of their love story. Wilson added that every day when he comes home late from work and sees his wife, "we just smile from ear-to-ear in the kitchen because we realize that our family is a beautiful blended family but it's also, you know, our family. It's us."

The Seattle Seahawks' quarterback is such a "beautiful" father, the musician added, "jumping in and changing diapers" on day one. "He's obviously really beautiful to me in every way, but the father in him is by far one of the things that makes him the most sexy to me. Hot. To me it's hot," she added.

Becoming a stepfather to Future Zahir, whom Wilson met when the little boy was only 9 months old, was a special experience the athlete hasn't taken lightly. "I think the greatest thing that I've ever learned in life is probably in that relationship with Future, because the reality of being a stepparent is that biologically they're not necessarily yours, but the reality is that you have to love them as if they are," Wilson said. "They're your own blood in a way. You get to love them that way. And I think every kid deserves that and needs that and yearns for that."

When it comes to the things keeping their relationship and family strong throughout the hard times, Wilson said it all comes down to their faith. "God is the center of it all for us," he explained to the magazine of their blended family's values. "And that's a foundation for us. I think as we get to do everything together, business, life, kids, you know, parenthood, all that stuff, in every one of those categories the center of it is God and our faith."