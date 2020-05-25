Memorial Day: Rob Gronkowski Pays Tribute to Fallen Soldiers

✖

Rob Gronkowski began his Memorial Day by sending a message to the men and women who have fought for our freedom over the years. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end went to Twitter to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers. In the tweet, Gronk shows a photo of him at a memorial service. It is now known who the memorial service is for, but Gronkowski received a lot of positive feedback from fans.

One veteran sent a message to Gronk on Twitter. "Thanks Gronk," the person wrote. "Most honored to have served this fine country as a Marine, but even more honored to have a son serving now." Another veteran showed appreciation to Gronk by saying "Thank you," and another person wrote never forget what the fallen soldiers have done for the country. Others wished Gronkowski a happy Memorial Day as well.

Remembering and honoring the brave women and men who fought for our freedom this Memorial Day. #MemorialDay2020 pic.twitter.com/SVtfpU0awD — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) May 25, 2020

As Gronk reflects on Memorial Day, he's also getting ready for the 2020 season. After spending last season retired, Gronkowski is returning to the NFL as he was traded from the New England Patriots to the Bucs to join Tom Brady. In April, Gronkowski told reporters he talked to Brady about returning to the NFL in February.

"Playing with Tom is special," Gronk said. "He's one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. To build a connection with a quarterback, too, is something special. You've seen it many times with many other players - they can switch teams, and they might not have the same chemistry as they had with one of their other quarterbacks. We have great chemistry out there, and every time we get together, it's just like the old days."

Gronk is excited about playing with Brady and the rest of the Bucs players, but he will miss being in New England as he helped the team win three Super Bowls in the last six years. As soon as the trade was announced, Gronkowski sent a message to Patriots fans showing his appreciation for the love they showed him over the last decade. "New England Patriot Fans, you guys have been nothing but amazing," Gronkowski wrote on Instagram. "I love you guys and appreciate your constant support for me big time over the last 10 years (even during retirement). THANK YOU all so much, the memories are incredible."