Rob Gronkowski Sends Message to New England Patriots, Fans After Being Traded to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski is back in the NFL after retiring from the league last year. However, he's no longer a member of the New England Patriots as he was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week. Gronk had a lot of success in New England, which has led to him going to Instagram to sending the team and their fans a message. The thanked the Patriots for giving him a chance, and he showed love for the fans who have supported him since being drafted by the team in 2010.

"First and foremost, I want to thank the Patriots Organization for everything over the last 10 years," Gronkowski said. "Without Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick taking a chance on me in the 2010 draft, I wouldn’t be sitting here in this position in life, THANK YOU both as well my former teammates for everything over the years. New England Patriot Fans, you guys have been nothing but amazing. I love you guys and appreciate your constant support for me big time over the last 10 years (even during retirement). THANK YOU all so much, the memories are incredible."

The three-time Super Bowl champion went on to discuss joining the Bucs. He will be teaming up with Tom Brady who signed a two-year contract with the team last month. Gronkowski wrote: "I am beyond excited for this new chapter in my life. It’s an opportunity I will certainly not take for granted. I said it from the beginning that I wouldn’t come back to the game unless I’m feeling it, feeling healthy, and feeling ready to play. Taking a year off was hands down the best decision I made, not just in my career, but also for my health and well-being, and I would do that all over again."

He continued: "And now my fire is back. I am grateful for this new chapter of my career. I'm pumped to get down to Tampa, meet my new teammates, work hard, have a blast doing it, and give it my all this season!! I’m back and ready to lay a smack! #GoBucs!! ARRR!!!"

With Gronk and Brady on the Bucs, fans on social media have made fun of the team being the Patriots of the south. However, Buccaneers fans are loving it because, the duo brings championship experience, which is something the team can use since they haven't reached the playoffs since 2007.