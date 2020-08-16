Matthew Stafford and Kelly: All the Best Photos of the Detroit Lions Quarterback's Family
Matthew Stafford has been under the spotlight since his NFL career. As the first overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft, he was one of the final players to sign a massive contract as part of the old Collective Bargaining Agreement. He had the college pedigree, the richest rookie contract in NFL history and a big arm, so fans expected greatness. They have since showered both Stafford and his wife Kelly with a considerable amount of attention.
While the Detroit Lions quarterback shies away from social media, Kelly has an active Instagram account. She consistently posts updates about the growing family and their activities. This account is the best way for fans to keep up with the Stafford family, and they spend a lot of time looking at every update. Here are the best photos showing the Stafford family enjoying life together.
Birthday Parties
prevnext
Birthday Family Photos
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Grateful for another year. This is 31. #familyovereverything #staffordstrong
Snuggling Together
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Everything in Perspective
prevnextView this post on Instagram
This game was a few weeks after I told Matthew I was expecting, well really before he found out. The day I found out I was pregnant, was the same day Matthew found out he had broken his back. With that news, I decided I would keep the pregnancy to myself because for so long we had been so worried about my brain and my recovery, I didn’t want him to have to think about me continuing to recover while growing a baby.. I wanted him to have a clear mind so that he could have a quick, successful recovery himself. That lasted 3 days. Matthew is sometimes too smart for his own good. While I was so focused on him, he was focused on me, with the littlest of things clueing him into what was going on. He asked if I was, I said yes, and we hugged it out. The next month & a half was hard and exhausting. Our 3 little ones were extremely sick for weeks, at least one of them throwing up a day.. everyone telling us it was a virus so they fought like the little warriors they are, only for it to turn into pneumonia. Poor things were not themselves for too long. I had zero energy. This pregnancy had been my toughest yet.. messing more so with my head & my balance, making me sick & constantly worried something else was wrong. Then there was my incredible husband trying to keep it together while dealing with his own health issue... & all of this with the holidays were quickly approaching.. & we all know how busy & hectic the holidays are. We made it through, completing all the holiday traditions we had made thus far as a family.. but we were very ready for these tables to turn. They did. At the beginning of jan, after strong antibiotics, our girls started to gain their personalities & weight back. Matthew had gotten word that his back had completely healed and because of symptoms I was having, I got an MRI on my brain that showed no residual from surgery & everything looked normal. We finally felt like we had caught a break. The past 15 months have really taken a toll on me and my family. Next month will mark a year from my brain surgery. It is a year that has helped my family grow in numbers and in strength, but it is a year that I never want to revisit. #StaffordStrong
Donut Time
prevnext
Reliving College Days
prevnext
Holiday Celebrations
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Snowy Days
prevnext