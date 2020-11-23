Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Apologizes Yet Again for COVID-19 Restriction Rant

✖

Kelly Stafford has apologized again for the comments she made last week about the COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan. On Monday, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford went to Instagram to post an apology for calling out the state for shutting business down to the pandemic. She said she made the issue "political" when it's about people and being safe.

"I'm very sorry for what I said last week," Kelly Stafford said. "I couldn't have said it any worse. I know where my heart was, but no matter, it should have never been said. I was feeling frustrated and emotional... And in that moment, I said the wrong thing. In doing so, overlooked so many important people that wake up every day to help all of us." She went on to apologize to the "doctors and nurses" as well as the "families who have lost a loved one who has lost the fight."

In her rant, Kelly was angry about people being forced to close their business and not being able to open back up. She addressed that again on Monday. "I do worry about people losing their businesses/livelihood and employees being laid off..not knowing how they are gonna get by but this on a grand-scale, is about the health and safety of everyone," she continued. "Our family will do our part to help others through this and, as always, do what is recommended to keep people safe." She ended the apology by writing "This apology comes from my heart and I will do everything I can to try and keep those around us safe and help fight this pandemic."

Kelly's first apology came hours after her rant. She said that she never should have used the word "dictatorship" as she got caught up "in the heat of the moment." She delivered her rant on an Instagram story and social media went after her.

“So I’m going to be very blunt: I’m so over it. I’m over living in a dictatorship that we call Michigan," Stafford said, during her rant last week. "I understand there’s a pandemic, and I understand it’s very scary. I’m scared of it too. If you are at risk, do not leave your house until there’s a vaccine. "But shutting down all these small businesses — things that people have worked their life for — shutting them down again is not the answer because they will not make it. So once we are able to leave our house, once this dictatorship decides to let us have some freedom, there will be nothing left." The Stafford family knows all about COVID-19 has Matthew Stafford has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list twice since August.