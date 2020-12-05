Marvin Jones Jr.'s Wife Jazmyn Expecting 6th Child 1 Year After Son Marlo's Death

✖

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones and his wife Jazmyn just broke major news. They announced that they are expecting once again one year after their son Marlo passed away. Jazmyn is now pregnant with a daughter.

Jones announced the news with a post on Instagram. The photo showed him and Jazmyn standing hand-in-hand and dressed in black. She had one hand cupped on her baby bump. Jones also revealed both the gender and the name of the child. Jazmyn also posted her own set of photos that showed her from the side.

"The great thing about life is, no matter how hard the past is, you can always begin again. Can’t wait for [6] Princesa Mila Lyric Jones [princess emoji][heart emoji] [Blessed] [We Are Jones]," the wide receiver wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. Fans and teammates alike saw the news and expressed excitement in the comments.

"Oh my goodnessssssss," wrote Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. Golden Tate's wife, also chimed in and said that the news was truly a blessing. The comments continued as more and more people offered their congratulations to the happy couple.

Jones stunned the NFL community in late December 2019 when he shared that Marlo had passed away suddenly after undisclosed circumstances. He revealed the news with a long message on Instagram and said that Marlo had not had the opportunity to run with his brothers and sister. However, he said that the infant ran with his siblings with his eyes.

Following the heartbreaking news, the Detroit Lions took the field for a game against the Green Bay Packers. Before kickoff, the team and everyone at Ford Field held a moment of silence for Marlo. Jones' family joined him on the sidelines for the emotional moment, which FOX did not air.

"Earlier today, we were informed by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about the sudden passing of their youngest son, Marlo. The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time," the team's statement read. "Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support. On behalf of the Jones family, we ask that everyone respect the privacy of the matter at this time."