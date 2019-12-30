Marvin Jones: Detroit Lions Hold Moment of Silence for Infant Son Marlo After Shocking Death

Marvin Jones Jr. and his family experienced tragedy on Friday as he shared the news that he and his wife had lost their six-year-old son Marlo, after undisclosed circumstances. The news left NFL fans in shock over the weekend.

Prior to the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions game on Sunday, a moment of silence was held at Ford Field. Jones was joined on the field by his family during the scene. FOX did not air the moment of silence.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Jones family is on the Lions’ sideline right now. Marvin was wiping away tears during the national anthem. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) December 29, 2019

Mario was the youngest of five children between Marvin and his wife, Jazmyn.

“Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo,” Jones wrote. “It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son ‘Marlito’ has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us. Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you. We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would’ve been in Spanish too) [smiley face emoji].

A moment of silence was held at Ford Field in memory of Marlo Jones, the infant son of WR Marvin Jones Jr and his wife Jazmyn, who died suddenly this weekend. — Paula Pasche (@paulapasche) December 29, 2019

“We didn’t get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday. We know that everything that We do from here on out will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings”

The Lions also shared a statement over the weekend after Jones revealed the news.

“Earlier today, we were informed by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about the sudden passing of their youngest son, Marlo. The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time,” the team’s statement read. “Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support.

“On behalf of the Jones family, we ask that everyone respect the privacy of the matter at this time.”

Jones has played for the Lions since 2016 after spending his first four years with the Cincinnati Bengals.