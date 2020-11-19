Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Stafford Rants About COVID-19 Restrictions: 'I'm Over Living in a Dictatorship'

✖

Kelly Stafford has had enough with the state of Michigan when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford went on her Instagram story to express her frustration with the COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan. She called the state a "dictatorship" because of everything being shut down.

“So I’m going to be very blunt: I’m so over it. I’m over living in a dictatorship that we call Michigan," Stafford said as reported by Click on Detroit. "I understand there’s a pandemic, and I understand it’s very scary. I’m scared of it too. If you are at risk, do not leave your house until there’s a vaccine. "But shutting down all these small businesses - things that people have worked their life for - shutting them down again is not the answer, because they will not make it. So once we are able to leave our house, once this dictatorship decides to let us have some freedom, there will be nothing left."

She went on to say that the closing of the business brings her "to tears." She also realizes that people will disagree with her, but she made it clear that it's only her opinion and she's upset that the small businesses will not be able to go on.

"It’s not that I don’t feel for people that have COVID, or the hospitals," Stafford added. "I do. But this is my opinion. I do not feel like — I do not like living in a place where they tell me what I can and cannot do. I live once. Again, this is my opinion. You have yours, everyone has their own, and we chalk it up to that."

Shortly after the rant on her Instagram story, Stafford shared a post on her Instagram account and stated she "should have never used the word 'dictatorship.' I got caught up in the heat of the moment, that is my fault. I don't know the answer and I won't pretend to. I care about the people who are losing their lives or battling this." She goes on to apologize and say "my emotions get the best of me."

The Stafford family has faced the pandemic personally as Matthew Stafford has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list twice in the last three months. However, he nor his family has tested positive for the coronavirus.