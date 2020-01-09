Marvin Jones Celebrates Wife Jazmyn’s Birthday With Fun Night out in Wake of Son’s Passing

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones revealed in late December that his five-month-old son, Marlo, had passed away. The infant’s cause of death was not disclosed at the time. Nearly two weeks later, Jones and his wife, Jazmyn, were shown trying to celebrate a milestone.

Jones posted a photo on Instagram Monday that showed him and his wife out on the town for her 30th birthday. There were enjoying time together in what appeared to be a limousine. Jazmyn later revealed that the birthday celebration took place in Hollywood.

“30 AINT EVER LOOKED BETTA BABY!!!! I LOVE YOU @jazmynjones_ #Dirty30,” Jones wrote in the caption of the photo. He and his wife had suffered through sorrow to finish out the year, but they were enjoying the new year with a birthday celebration.

As Jones revealed in the original post, this death was sudden and shook the entire family. They had recently posted together in matching yuletide pajamas while celebrating the holiday season. Days later, their lives changed forever. However, Jones explained on Instagram that he and the rest of his family would use the sorrow and grow into better versions of themselves.

“No year will ever be perfect nor will it ever go exactly as planned,” Jones wrote on New Year’s Day. “It is the unexpected, the unknown that makes this life what it is, unpredictable. Our experiences through the good times and the bad shape us. It is up to us to make sure they shape us for the better. As my family’s 2019 closes with sorrow, 2020 begins as us being stronger than ever. Ready to make this the greatest one yet. The Jones’ are ready!”

Forging ahead with the future will not be the easiest for Jones and his family, but they are prepared for the challenge and will be celebrating each day. The photo from his wife’s birthday was an apt example.

Part of the process for growing with each passing year will be finding success on the football field. Jones has one season left in his five-year, $40 million contract with the Detroit Lions, and he will be looking to make a bigger impact for the team. Injuries and close losses derailed the 2019 campaign, but the expectation is that the Jones and co. will be back in playoff contention during the 2020 season.

(Photo Credit: Leon Halip/Getty Images)