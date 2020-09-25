'Saved by the Bell' Star Mario Lopez Updates Fans on Filming of Peacock Revival: 'It Went Really Well' (Exclusive)

✖

It's no secret that Saved by the Bell was one of America's favorite hit shows, and now series star Mario Lopez is helping bring a little more nostalgia into the hearts of fans. The actor and host is teaming up with General Mills for their The Ultimate Saturday Morning Drive-In, explaining to PopCulture.com what this means for cereal and cartoon lovers while providing a quick update on when fans can expect Saved by the Bell to air.

"Well, I'm a big cereal lover, 'till this day as an adult and still as a kid, so you know, I teamed up with General Mills for this cool campaign they've got. They're sort of reintroducing these classic cereals like Cocoa Puffs, Golden Grahams, Cookie Crisp, Trix," Lopez said in our series, PopCulture @ Home. "They're having this really cool Saturday morning drive-in event at the Rose Bowl here in LA and they're gonna play these old-school '80s cartoons and have cereal and people go and it's a fun family event, and I'm all about fun family stuff."

Lopez shares his three children Dominic, Gia, and Santino, with wife Courtney Mazza and admits that he even likes to join in on their Saturday morning cereal and cartoon watching if they're not all busy with activities. Something else they enjoy doing as a family is dancing. Lopez will share videos of all five members dancing in sync, looking like nothing less than professionals. "That's all, my daughter. She is a big TikToker, and she loves it," he explained.

"Kids like to dance, and my wife was a professional — we met on Broadway. You know, she'll come up with these routines and we'll put them together and she'll have us learn them. And then when she likes what she sees, she'll put it on TikTok. And it's been funny, and we'll incorporate the baby and everything."

As for Saved by the Bell, fans have been eagerly awaiting the new series, but they may not have to wait much longer. Last time Lopez spoke with PopCulture.com in May, the cast only had two episodes left to shoot. However, due to the pandemic, filming was shut down. Lopez did deliver some good news, though, saying they're finally done with shooting and fans can expect to see the reboot series soon. "We just finished this last week. It went really well and it's supposed to I think be released around the holidays. So hopefully people will check it out and dig it!"

