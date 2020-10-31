Heidi Klum Reveals Her Wild At-Home Halloween Costumes Alongside Family Video

✖

Everyone knows that Heidi Klum is the queen of Halloween. Every year, the America's Got Talent judge goes the extra mile with her costume. Despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on many holiday festivities, Klum and her family still got into the spooky spirit by posting a Halloween-themed video on Instagram.

The "Heidi Does Halloween" video begins with the model's children asking her what they're going to do for Halloween this year. Klum can also be seen scrolling through social media comments asking her what she's going to be for Halloween. She then suggests that they celebrate the occasion at home, which prompts groans and complaints from her family. After searching her house for the perfect objects for their celebration, Klum comes upon a load of toilet paper, which she ends up using to dress up her children as mummies. The video then takes a silly turn, as the Project Runway alum can be seen going to the bathroom, running out of toilet paper as she does so. Unfortunately, for Klum, things take a very haunted turn.

Her children have somehow turned into possessed figures after getting dressed up. The rest of the video features Klum trying to hide from her loved ones, including her husband Tom Kaulitz, who has also been possessed. As Klum tries to hide and escape during the segment, a voiceover is heard saying, "This Halloween, stay at home, and enjoy some quality time with the family. Just try not to kill each other." At the end of the video, Klum wakes up, showcasing that the situation was all a "dream" (or rather, a nightmare).

Klum has held a Halloween party every year since 2000. Of course, things will be different this year due to the COVID-19 crisis. In October 2018, Klum opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about being the queen of Halloween, a title which she takes very seriously. "I embrace that title! And I always want to live up to it, year after year," Klum said, explaining that her love of Halloween began when she grew up in Cologne, Germany, where the country's Halloween celebrates are filled with candies and costumes but nothing too scary. "When I moved to America, I immediately fell in love with Halloween and the spookiness of it. All that was missing was a fantastic party. It felt like a real opportunity for me."