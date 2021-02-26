Malik Beasley Suspended 12 Games by NBA for Felony Gun Charge

✖

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has been suspended 12 games by the NBA for his arrest and gun charge last year, the league annoucned on Thursday. The 24-year-old went to court for the charge earlier this month and was sentenced to 120 days in jail, three years of probation with no use of alcohol or drugs and mandatory completion of an anger management program.

"Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has been suspended 12 games without pay for pleading guilty to a felony charge of threatening to commit a crime of violence for the purpose of terrorizing another person, in violation of the law of the State of Minnesota," the NBA said in a statement. "The incident occurred on Sept. 26, 2020. Beasley will begin serving his suspension on Saturday, Feb. 27 when the Timberwolves visit the Washington Wizards." Beasley made a statement after the suspended was handed down.

"I will take this time to reflect on my decisions," he said, as reported by CBS Sports. "I apologize to all the great fans out there who have supported me during this difficult time and I promise I will come back very soon as a better person and player." Beasley was arrested in September after pointing a gun at individuals in a car parked in front of his home. He warned them to leave the property and continued to point the gun as the group left. Police arrived on the scene and issued a search warrant after smelling marijuana. While searching the home, police found marijuana and a stolen gun.

Beasley was released from jail shortly after being arrested. He entered a plea deal, which led to prosecutors dropping the felony drug charges. Beasley pleaded guilty to one felony count of threats of violence. He is set to report to jail on May 26, 10 days after the Timberwolves play their final game of the regular season.

Beasley was drafted No. 19 overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 2016 NBA Draft. His best season with the Nuggets was the 2018-19 campaign, playing in 81 games and averaging 11.3 points per contest. In February 2020, Beasley was traded to the Timberwolves and averaged 20.7 and 5.1 rebounds. This season, Beasley has been one of the bright spots for the Timberwolves, posting 20.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 33 appearances.