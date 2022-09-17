Logan Paul Confirmed to Main Event WWE Crown Jewel Against Roman Reigns

Logan Paul has only had two WWE matchups during his time signed with the company, both impressing naysayers. Now he will headline the Nov. 5 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, taking on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The event will stream on Peacock on Nov. 5, marking the latest major event headlined by one of the Paul brothers. This time around, there shouldn't be any question about the validity of the fighting, which will give Paul the ability to thrive.

According to USA Today, Paul has a legitimate background as a high school wrestler. It came into play during his debut at WrestleMania 38 when he teamed with The Miz again Rey and Dominick Mysterio. He followed this up by taking on The Miz at SummerSlam due to his betrayal at the end of their WM match.

Reigns has been the champion for 746 days, winning the title back on Aug. 30, 2020, and holding it since despite pandemics, protests, wars and a bunch of world events the world has struggled with in that time. His current run has been met with high praise and fan satisfaction, far different than the earlier years for Reigns when he was pushed to the top of the company despite being relatively new.

The spat between Paul and Reigns came after the champion appeared on Paul's podcast recently and ended up trashed by the Vine and YouTube influencer after his back was turned. The trash talk led to a face-off on Friday Night Smackdown, all before rumors started to swirl about a possible match. The rumors ended up confirmed by Saturday, leaving us here trying to make sense of it all.

"I found my home in the WWE and I called out the GOAT immediately. It's what I do."@LoganPaul is READY for @WWERomanReigns at #WWECrownJewel! pic.twitter.com/EAJjjoxvON — WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2022

If he happens to win the match and end Reigns' run at the top, many will likely get visions of David Arquette winning the title in WCW over 20 years ago. The difference for Paul is his athleticism and the experience he does have blankets the fandom that brought Arquette to the ring.

It isn't likely he will be given the title or victory in Saudi Arabia. Not only would it make some onlookers and wrestling fans insane, but it could ruin the potential plans for WrestleMania 39. As of now, rumors are swirling about The Rock returning to face off with his cousin and enter the WWE Hall of Fame, as the event will happen at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

No plans are set in stone just yet, but it does seem like Logan Paul is set to be a fixture in WWE going forward. If anything, he's a guarantee to attract specific eyeballs to the product. Then if he wins the title, he can create an incident where he is caught trespassing with it during a vlog at The Vatican or something. You have to think the negative side will appear eventually.