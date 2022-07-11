Logan Paul Shares Unyielding Warning to The Miz Before WWE SummerSlam 2022

Logan Paul just signed a contract with WWE and is ready to take on The Miz at SummerSlam. In a new promo, Paul is doubling down on his challenge to The Miz after he attacked him at WrestleMania 38 in April. The Miz has not accepted Paul's challenge as of this writing, but that will likely change after listening to this message from Paul.

"Miz, I don't know what to tell you, man. I'm not confused about what I said and I'm definitely not going to change my mind based on what The Miz said," Paul explains, per Wrestling Inc. "I don't want to be your partner. I don't want anything to do with you, in fact, I said it when I signed my WWE contract and I'll say it again now so you can read my lips: I'm coming for you, Miz, at SummerSlam. Understand?"

Paul and The Miz were tag team partners at WrestleMania 38 and defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio. After the match, The Miz put his finishing move on Paul and walked out of the ring. On the July 4 edition of WWE Raw, The Miz recently partnered up with Tommaso Ciampa, and that could lead to a tag team match between those two and Paul and AJ Styles at SummerSlam on July 29.

Following Paul's appearance at WrestleMania, the 26-year-old YouTuber spoke to MMA Fighting about what Vince McMahon said to him. "I will say this. Vince McMahon after my match, we shook hands. It was the good old like, stepdad Vince thing. He's like, 'Trust me. Your future is here.' Bro, come on. That's Vince McMahon. He's a legend," Paul said per WrestlingNews.co.

"Him being excited about the new guy's performance, it's so validating. Even just the response and feedback online I got after the match, haters or lovers, not one negative comment. I think people were surprised by my performance. I'm so grateful that they liked it. I'm happy that I made them happy and was able to entertain on a stage that big. You know, it was probably 70,000 people watching." SummerSlam will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. WWE fans could learn Paul's status for SummerSlam on this week's edition of WWE Raw.