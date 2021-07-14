Logan Paul Wants Rematch With Floyd Mayweather, Makes Big Guarantee

✖

Logan Paul wants to fight Floyd Mayweather again. TMZ Sports recently spoke to the YouTube star turned boxing pro and said he's ready for a rematch against Mayweather. Paul also made a big guarantee if the fight does happen.

"Let me ask you what you would rather see, Jake Paul versus Floyd, or me versus Floyd again?" Logan said. "Because, let me tell you something, if I fight Floyd again, I promise I’ll knock him out. Promise." Logan Paul and Mayweather went to battle on June 6 in an exhibition bout in Maimi. There was no winner declared as there were no judges since the fight wasn't sanctioned. However, the fight did last the full eight rounds.

Paul said he wants to go more than eight rounds with Mayweather. "I got it figured out. I got it. End of the 8th round, he’s breathing heavy, I’m coming alive. It’s gonna be a 10-12 round fight. We run it back, and this time I finish him," Paul stated. As great as it sounds for Paul, he told TMZ that it likely won't happen."

Most fans who watched the fight in June would say that Mayweather won the fight. But when it comes down to it, the fight was all about two big names going at it in the ring. “I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again,’’ Paul said after the fight. “The fact that I’m in here with one of the greatest boxers of all time proves that the odds can be beat. “It’s an honor to grace the ring with him. I don’t know, this is the coolest thing ever. I’m happy I made it out. He’s tough to hit.’’

For Mayweather, he just enjoyed getting in the ring again. "I had fun,’’ Mayweather said. “You got to realize I’m not 21 anymore. But it’s good to move around with these young guys. ... He’s better than I thought he was, He’s a tough, rough competitor. … He knows how to use his weight and tied me up tonight.’’ Mayweather has a 50-0 career boxing record with his last official fight coming against Conor McGregor in 2017. Paul has one official fight in his career, and that was a loss to fellow YouTuber KSI in 2019.