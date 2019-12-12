Lizzo: Boxing Champion Claressa Shields Reveals Her Confused Reaction to Now-Infamous Lakers Dress

Sunday night, musician Lizzo drew criticism after wearing a black t-shirt dress with the backside cut out to reveal her bare behind to a Los Angeles Lakers game. Many were unhappy about the outfit and called for the Staples Center to ban Lizzo. Boxer Claressa Shields, however, added a different opinion to the discussion.

The undisputed female middleweight champion of the world weighed in on Tuesday night, explaining why she wouldn’t be caught wearing that specific outfit. Shields didn’t have anything against the T-shirt dress with a hole, but she didn’t think that it would be the best for her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Dang so whole time I’m thinking Lizzo pulled her dress up, to find out It was a hole in the dress in that area…… DIFFERENT,” Shields wrote on Twitter. “That’s a different kind of dress. I just wouldn’t wear it because my a– would be cold. But gone head Lizzo.”

This revelation came as Shields is preparing for an upcoming bout against former champion Ivana Habazin. The pair had been previously scheduled to fight two previous times, but a knee injury to Shields resulted in one reschedule while an altercation resulted in a second.

Now, Shields and Habazin will fight in pursuit of the vacated WBC and WBO 154-pound world titles. If Shields can reign victorious, she will make history as the fastest fighter in boxing, male or female, to become a three-division world champion.

The outcome of the battle is unknown, but Shields has made it clear that she won’t be wearing a T-shirt dress with a hole cut out to reveal her backside. This wouldn’t be weather-appropriate for Atlantic City in January.

As Lizzo revealed after the Lakers game, she reportedly drew inspiration for her outfit from a dress that Rihanna wore to the 2014 Council of Fashion Designers of America. She was receiving the Fashion Icon Award and accepted while wearing a Swarovski-encrusted, sheer fishnet dress designed by Adam Selman.

The fans and/or critics of Lizzo didn’t see this comparison while sounding off on social media. Many felt that Rihanna should have been left out of the conversation entirely and that this comparison just took the conversation in a different direction.

“Girl no,” on user wrote on Twitter. “Don’t bring her in this. Time and place, time and place, your top and panty wasn’t meant for a basketball game.”

Many users on social media weren’t fond of Lizzo’s outfit, but Shields is perfectly fine with the outfit. She just won’t be wearing it based on personal comfort concerns.

(Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Women In Sports Foundation)