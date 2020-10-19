Lindsey Vonn Encourages Fans to 'Own Your Outcomes' as Part of Dwayne Johnson's Project Rock Family Collection

✖

Olympian Lindsey Vonn joined Dwayne Johnson's Project Rock Family in 2019, becoming the first global ambassador of the Under Armour brand. Now she and Johnson are releasing a new collection for those working hard while dealing with a difficult year. Vonn is encouraging her fans to own their outcomes.

Vonn posted a video on Instagram recently that showed off part of the new collection. She had blue jogger-style workout pants and a matching blue sports bra with the Project Rock logo. She also posted another photo that featured a blue t-shirt with the word "Disrupt" across the chest. Vonn showed off the outfit while doing a series of exercises in Johnson's Iron Paradise gym.

"This year has been a challenge, but remember that focus and discipline are the two things we can control. We got this! [Own Your Outcomes] today with the new [Project Rock] collection," Vonn wrote in the caption of her Instagram video. She also told fans in another post that they should put in hard work "and see how it pays off."

Vonn originally became the first global ambassador for the Project Rock Family in March 2019. She had retired from competitive skiing at the time, but Under Armour and Johnson chose to highlight how she worked hard in the gym and tried to inspire people around the world. The announcement on the Under Armour website said that Vonn personifies getting better no matter the obstacles.

"I am so excited to be on team Project Rock," Vonn said in 2019. "What I find so inspiring about Dwayne is that he always gives 110% in everything that he does. He basically stands for 100% authenticity and 100% effort."

Since joining the Project Rock Family, Vonn has made trips to the Iron Paradise to workout with Johnson, as well as her betrothed, NHL player P.K. Subban. She provided one example in late July by posting a video from a piece of equipment in the iconic gym. She was pedaling on an exercise bike while Johnson worked out next to her.

"Iron Paradise, baby," Subban said in her video. "The most beautiful place. Boys become men right here." Vonn responded to her own statement by asking how the gym works for her. "I don't know what I am," she said.