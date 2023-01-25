Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Go Instagram Official Posing in Front of Michael Jordan Jersey

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are officially a couple. Pippen went to Instagram to share a photo of her and Jordan making the relationship Instagram official. The interesting thing about the photo is the two are posing in front of a Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls jersey, and Michael Jordan is Marcus Jordan's father.

In the caption, Pippen wrote "Checks over stripes" while indicating the couple took the photo at Trophy Room which is "an elevated retail boutique, inspired by the trophy room within the Jordan family residence." Pippen, the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, has not said much about her relationship with Jordan since being first linked with him in September. According to US Weekly, a source said the two are starting to get more serious.

"Larsa and Marcus are still trying to play it coy [but] it's very obvious to everyone around them that the chemistry is off the charts and they're crazy about each other," the source told US Weekly. "They've been friends for years. She's super comfortable with him and has always said he'd be a major catch for anyone."

One reason Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been coy about their relationship is the feud between Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan. Both NBA stars played for the Bulls from 1987-1993 and 1995-1998. The two won six championships together and were named to the 50th and 75th NBA Anniversary teams.

"They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates," Pippen wrote in his memoir Unguarded. "Michael deserved a large portion of the blame. The producers had granted him editorial control of the final product. The doc couldn't have been released otherwise. He was the leading man and the director."

Larsa and Scottie Pippen got married in 1997, and their divorce was finalized in 2021. Larsa, 48, is an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Miami and has also appeared in Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Marcus, 32, played college basketball at the University of Central Florida from 2009-2012. He was named to the All-Conference USA Second Team in 2010 after averaging 15.2 points and 3.3 assists per game.