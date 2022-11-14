Larsa Pippen Reportedly Dating Michael Jordan's Son Marcus

Larsa Pippen has a new man in her life, and it's the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan. According to TMZ Sports, Pippen is dating Marcus Jordan, and their relationship turned romantic around a month ago. TMZ Sports added that the pair have been spending a lot of time together in Miami.

Recently, Pippen, 48, and Jordan, 31, spent time in South Beach. Pippen was seen wearing a tiny black bikini, while Marcus was seen in patterned trunks with a Jordan Brand hat. The reported couple was also seen getting close under an umbrella, and TMZ Sports was told the two were making out at one point.

Michael Jordan’s son and Larsa Pippen are reportedly dating, per @TMZ_Sports pic.twitter.com/kdQI8VCUUc — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 14, 2022

Pippen and Jordan were first seen together in Miami in early October. At the time, TMZ Sports was told the two were just friends who were hanging out with the same people. Pippen was previously married to NBA legend and Michael Jordan's former teammate Scottie Pippen for 23 years and have four kids together.

Shortly after the two were first seen together, Larsa Pippen told PEOPLE there was nothing going on between her and Marcus Jordan. "We're friends," Larsa told PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022. "We've been friends for a few years and that's really what it is. We're friends." The divorce between Larsa and Scottie Pippen was finalized in December 2021 after splitting for the second time in 2018.

Earlier this year, Larsa Pippen talked about her dating life following her divorce. "I feel like I am kind of mentally in a place of, like, I was married to a really famous guy that was really cute, that had a good body that was really successful that gave me four gorgeous kids," she said on an episode of Melissa Gorga's On Display podcast. "So, where the hell are you gonna find a guy that can like, fill in — it doesn't have to be all of those, but like, a few of those boxes."

Marcus Jordan is the second oldest son of Michael Jordan. He played high school basketball at Whitney Young and led the team to a state championship in 2009. Marcus Jordan played college basketball at UFC and was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team in 2010. He was then selected to the All-C-USA Second Team in 2011 after averaging 15.2 points per game.