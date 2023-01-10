Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Spotted Kissing

Larsa Pippen might be keeping quiet about dating Michael Jordan's son, but the photos tell a different story. The Real Housewives of Miami star was spotted with Marcus Jordan outside what W in South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida on Saturday, according to Entertainment Tonight. The two have been spotted in other places before, but the new photo shows Pippen and Jordan kissing which all but confirms they are more than just friends.

Pippen, 48, was asked about the rumors of her and Jordan at BravoCon in October 2022. "I have a lot of friends," she told ET. "I mean, I'm very social. I was married for 23 years. This is the time for me to really, like, hone in on my relationships, so that's kind of what I'm doing." Pippen then appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in December 2022 and said she and Jordan are "friends."

32 year old Marcus Jordan dating single mom of 4 kids Larsa Pippen, 48 pic.twitter.com/gek4GhRZaz — Breaking Trends News (@btrendsnews) January 10, 2023

The Pippen and Jordan pairing is interesting as Pippen was married to former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen from 1997 to 2021. Scottie Pippen was teammates with Michael Jordan when the two were with the Chicago Bulls, and the duo won six NBA championships. Larsa and Scottie have four children together, including Scotty Pippen Jr. who currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Marcus Jordan, 32, never played in the NBA but had a solid college basketball career. He played at the University of Central Florida and was selected to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team in 2010 as well as the All-Conference USA Second Team in 2011. In an interview with TMZ in 2020, Jordan talked about what it's like being the son of an NBA legend.

"I think maybe middle school, around like sixth and eighth grade," Jordan said when asked about when he first realized how big a deal his dad was, per Complex. "(...) In eighth grade I was No. 1 in the state, and everybody was coming to our games and we were getting bigger crowds than usual. And that's when it really started to settle in."

Jordan also talked about the best thing about being the son of an icon. "The best thing, honestly, there's just a lot of perks," he said. "We were raised relatively normal. I say 'relative' because I didn't take my first commercial flight until I was a junior in high school. I grew up playing Playstation on a private jet. So it's not normal. But my mom, she's from the South Side of Chicago, and so she made sure we stayed grounded and visited my cousins on the South Side a lot. We had a somewhat normal upbringing, going to public middle school, et cetera, et cetera."