Kofi Kingston Reacts to His Botched Move at Royal Rumble

Kofi Kington has accomplished a lot in his WWE career, and one of the biggest things he’s known for is putting on a show in Royal Rumble matches. The WWE Superstar expected to have some great Royal Rumble moments on Saturday but was eliminated quickly after a botched move. After the match, Kingston went to Twitter to react to the mishap.

“Welp!” Kingston wrote. “It is Better to Try and Fail Than Never to Try at All. Someone said this.” During the match, Kingston, who entered at No. 24, attempted to jump from the apron to the barricade and hold on without both feet touching the floor. However, the former WWE Champion could make the distance as the replay showed both feet touched the ground which eliminated him from the match. Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer went to Twitter to reveal that Kingston was supposed to stay in the Royal Rumble match and the move was a botch. That led to the WWE scrapping plans for later in the match involving Big E, as mentioned by ComicBook.com.

Kingston, 40, has never won the Royal Rumble match but is one of the most accomplished Superstars in WWE history. When he won the WWE Championship in 2019, Kinston became WWE’s 20th Grand Slam Champion. He is a member of the group The New Day who was recently listed as the best Tag Team in WWE history.

When speaking to the Huntington Herald-Dispatch last week, Kingston talked about his future with the company. “Part of working smart is finding ways to entertain people. I realize part of the job is to put the body on the line,” Kingston said. “Old-time legends come back and have that little arch in the back. Man, that’s probably my future body. The body’s not supposed to do what we have to do. The WWE Universe is amazingly supportive. I’m willing to make that sacrifice.”

Kingston added: “I’ll know when it’s time, I’ve done all I can do. Not having fun anymore, when my body might give out or I might get fired tomorrow. All about the moment and enjoying the moment while I’m here. (If you’re) thinking about the end, you’re not enjoying this really unique experience. It takes away from the present. I’ll treasure these days, cherish this part of life and try to enjoy it as long as I can.”