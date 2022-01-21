Kofi Kingston Reveals How Much Longer He Will Compete in WWE

Kofi Kingston has put together a legendary WWE career. But at 40 years old, how long will Kingston compete in pro wrestling’s No. 1 promotion? Kingston recently spoke to the Huntington Herald-Dispatch and said that there is no timetable about his departure but he’ll know when it’s time to hang it up.

“Part of working smart is finding ways to entertain people. I realize part of the job is to put the body on the line,” Kingston said. “Old-time legends come back and have that little arch in the back. Man, that’s probably my future body. The body’s not supposed to do what we have to do. The WWE Universe is amazingly supportive. I’m willing to make that sacrifice.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kingston continued: “I’ll know when it’s time, I’ve done all I can do. Not having fun anymore, when my body might give out or I might get fired tomorrow. All about the moment and enjoying the moment while I’m here. (If you’re) thinking about the end, you’re not enjoying this really unique experience. It takes away from the present. I’ll treasure these days, cherish this part of life and try to enjoy it as long as I can.”

Kingston has been with WWE since 2006 and started in the developmental territories. He was called up to the main roster in 2007 and appeared on ECW. Over the years, Kingston continued to work his way in WWE, which has led to him winning various titles, including the WWE Championship in 2019. Kingston became WWE Champion at WrestleMania 35 and is the first African-born WWE Champion in its history and the 20th Grand Slam Champion. He was champion for 180 days before losing the title to Brock Lesnar at the Fox premiere of Friday Night SmackDown.

Kingston is also known for being a member of the group The New Day with Big E and Xavier Woods. The New Day is the most successful tag team in WWE history winning the Raw Tag Team Championship four times and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship seven times. WWE recently named The New Day as the greatest tag team of all time. And like Kingston, Big E and Woods have seen success as individual competitors as Big E won the WWE Championship last year and Xavier Woods won the King of the Ring Tournament.