JuJu Smith-Schuster Responds to Jake Paul’s Challenge to Boxing Match (Exclusive)

Before Jake Paul took on Tyron Woodley in a boxing match, he said he would love to face Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster since he’s a Cleveland Browns fan. But is Smith-Schuster interested in getting in the ring with the 24-year-old YouTube star? PopCulture.com recently caught up with Smith-Schuester and asked him if he would take on Paul if he had the opportunity.

“For sure,” Paul told PopCulture. “Obviously, because of football and my contract and everything I can’t, but if I get the opportunity to, sure. Why not when I’m done.” Since Smith-Schuster is in the prime of his career, getting involved in boxing is not in his future. The 24-year old is focused on getting the Steelers in the Super Bowl mix, and the team is off to a strong start as they defeated the Buffalo Bills 23-16 in their season opener on Sunday. In the game, Smith-Schuester caught four passes for 54 yards, which led all receivers. He signed a one-year contract with the Steelers this offseason, and a big year would mean he could be with the team for at least another four or five seasons.

“Definitely do the best I can to help my team members, but then again, I’m also looking for like, Hey, I would love to come back here for another four more years,” Smith-Schuster said. “Oh, I would like to play nine years with this division. Hopefully one day I can have the chance to retire here. Why not?”

After dealing with injuries in 2019, Smith-Schuster had a productive 2020 season, catching 97 passes for 831 yards and nine touchdowns helping the Steelers reach the playoffs with a 12-4 record. And while Smith-Schuster wants to win a Super Bowl with the Steelers, he does have some individual goals set for himself this year.

“My goals for myself, me personally, obviously being able to have a hundred catches, 10 touchdowns, a thousand yards and do whatever I can do to help out my team,” he said, “wherever that may be playing inside, outside being able to make box down the field and like I said, whatever that may be.”