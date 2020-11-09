J.R. Smith Gives Trump Supporters the Finger While Blasting YG's 'FDT'

✖

NBA player JR Smith is seemingly happy about the projected results of the 2020 Presidential Election. He recently drove around Los Angeles in his BMW, blasting YG's song, "FDT (F— Donald Trump)." Smith filmed himself flipping off Trump supporters protesting Joe Biden's win before he turned and smiled for the camera.

The video posted on Instagram lasted more than two minutes and featured Smith bobbing his head while cruising around. Whenever he saw Trump supporters holding up signs or standing by the road, he would stick his hand out the window and flip them off. As the lyrics "f— Donald Trump" played over the speakers, he would turn and flip off the camera. Smith also sang along to the song a few times to truly drive his point home. At the end of the video, he said, "facts."

Smith is one of the Los Angeles Lakers players that openly celebrated the projected outcome of the election. LeBron James has also tweeted about the election several times, showing his support for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. He waved goodbye to Trump in one tweet and then posted a photoshopped image showing Biden's head on his body, blocking a shot by Andre Iguodala, who had Trump's head on his body.

In addition to tweeting about the election, James also revealed that he will try to go to the White House to celebrate winning the NBA Finals. Draymond Green wrote that James can now go celebrate the title. The Lakers player responded by saying that he is "back up in there" and that he was going to bring tequila and wine.

James previously visited the White House in 2016 when Barack Obama was President of the United States. He and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates celebrated their NBA Finals victory while the country prepared for Trump to take office. The Golden State Warriors opted not to visit the White House after winning titles in 2017 and 2018. Head coach Steve Kerr has spent the past four years publicly criticizing Trump's presidency.

The Toronto Raptors took a similar approach in 2019. The team won the NBA Finals and decided to skip the trip to the White House. Guard Danny Green told Yahoo! at the time that the team would politely decline an invitation if Trump happened to extend it.

"I just don’t think that we accept," Green said. "To put it politely. And I try to respect everybody in every field that they do regardless of how crazy things are. But he makes it really hard. He makes it very, very tough to respect how he goes about things and does things. To put it politely, I think it's a hard no."