Shannon Sharpe Credits LeBron James for Helping Joe Biden Get Elected

✖

Joe Biden has been projected to win the 2020 presidential race, and Shannon Sharpe believes one NBA star played an essential role in making it happen. The Pro Football Hall of Famer recently spoke to TMZ about Biden being the President-elect and gave credit to LeBron James for being outspoken about social injustice and voting. Sharpe said that James' efforts to get people to vote helped Biden beat Donald Trump.

"[LeBron James] and Stacey Abrams registered so many people to vote," Sharpe stated. "It was him that said, 'You know what? Open up these arenas and make them polling stations.'" Sharpe went on to talk about James' organization, More Than a Vote, which helps people register to vote. It led to people who haven't voted before going to the polls and making their voices heard.

"I'm sure [LeBron] had something to do with it because we registered the voting block," Sharpe stated. "You look at what happened in Detroit, you look at what happened in Philadelphia, look at what happened in Atlanta, you look at what happened in Milwaukee. Now, I don't know what's going to transpire, but when President Biden, when this thing is finally official, his first meeting should be with the leaders from those communities. They should eat first! What can I do for those communities? That was his Moses. They delivered him the presidency."

When James heard the news of Biden being projected to win, he was very happy. "Let’s go!!!!! Black voters came through...again," James wrote on Instagram. "Be proud as hell but do not stop! We must stay organized and keep working. We just tipping off. I promise you I’m here for y’all throughout!" Biden is protected to be the 46th President of the United States and will be sworn in in January.

"The President-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans," former President George W. Bush wrote in a statement. "I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can. I want to congratulate President Trump and his supporters on a hard-fought campaign. He earned the votes of more than 70 million Americans — an extraordinary political achievement. They have spoken, and their voices will continue to be heard through elected Republicans at every level of government."