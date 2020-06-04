Steve Kerr Delivers Sarcastic Takedown of Donald Trump's Bible Photo

✖

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been vocal with his criticism of President Donald Trump. That has not changed amid ongoing protests about George Floyd's murder. However, Kerr took a different tact following a photo showing Trump holding a Bible.

The president posed for a photo at St. John's Episcopal Church following a speech where he threatened to mobilize the military in American cities. CNN also reported that this photo-op was staged amid reports that Trump remained in his bunker on Friday night. This image drew considerable criticism, as well as several jokes from Twitter users. Kerr was among this group and posted a sarcastic message.

I feel so much better seeing him hold the Bible. Now I know he is a moral man driven by family values and a strict set of personal ethics. This changes everything. pic.twitter.com/6EpXfDnafI — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) June 2, 2020

Following this tweet, users responded in several different ways. Many criticized Kerr for his ongoing comments about the president. Others voiced their support and called for the coach to make even more statements. The third group, however, took his tweet literally and did not recognize the sarcasm.

Trump previously drew criticism during a 2015 interview with Bloomberg Politics. He stated that the Bible is his favorite book but refrained from naming any specific verses. Trump also said that he's an equal fan of both the Old and New Testaments.

"Because to me, that's very personal," Trump said in response to questions about his favorite verse. "You know, when I talk about the Bible, it's very personal, so I don't want to get into verses. The Bible means a lot to me, but I don't want to get into specifics."

While this interview took place in 2015, it surfaced once again following the photo-op at St. John's Episcopal Church. Many Twitter users declared that it is only further evidence that Trump has never opened a Bible. However, The Right Rev. Mariann Budde, the Episcopal Bishop for Washington D.C., is more focused on recent events. She told The Washington Post that she is "outraged" about the incident.

"I'm outraged," Budde said on Monday. She also denounced the president for using the church and the Bible as props following a speech about mobilizing the military. "Everything he has said and done is to inflame violence. We need moral leadership, and he's done everything to divide us, and has just used one of the most sacred symbols of the Judeo-Christian tradition."