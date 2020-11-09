LeBron James Says He'll Now Visit White House After Joe Biden's Projected Presidential Win

✖

Joe Biden has been named President-elect by several media outlets including CBS News, and LeBron James is very happy. The four-time NBA champion was talking to Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors on Twitter this past weekend. Green said James and the Los Angeles Lakers can now go to the White House and celebrate their championship win since Donald Trump will no longer be President by next year. James said the Lakers are "back up in there" while also noting he will take some alcoholic drinks with him.

The last time James visited the White House was when Barack Obama was President in 2016. James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a title, and the visit came at the same time Trump was elected President. When Trump took office, the Warriors decided not to visit the White House after winning NBA titles in 2017 and 2018. It was the same story with the Toronto Raptors who won the title last year. When the Warriors won in 2017 and decided not to go to the White House, Trump "uninvited" the team, which led to James sounding off on the President.

Yoooo @KingJames y’all can go to the White House and celebrate y’all title G! 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 7, 2020

YO we back up in there my G!!! I’m taking my tequila and vino too! 😁😁😁 🥃🥃🍷🍷 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020

"U bum [Stephen Curry] already said he ain't going!" James wrote on Twitter at the time. So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!" James has had his battles with Trump. Recently, Trump attacked James and the Lakers after the team won the championship in October.

"How about basketball? How about Lebron? I felt badly for LeBron," Trump said during a rally in Pennsylvania. "I felt very badly. Down 71% and that's for their championship — I didn't watch one shot. I get bored. ... You know why? When they don't respect our country, when they don't respect our flag, nobody wants to watch. Nobody!" Right before Election Day, James endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. "One more day. Please!!" James wrote on Instagram. "We need EVERYTHING to change and it all starts tomorrow."