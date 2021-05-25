Major Update on Joe Burrow's Recovery From Brutal Knee Injury

✖

Joe Burrow is one step closer to returning to action. The Cincinnati Bengals bean their organized team activities this week, and Burrow was seen taking part in passing drills. It's the first time the Bengals quarterback has taken part in any activity since tearing his ACL and MCL in his left knee last November. According to beat writers on the scene (per NFL.com) Burrow didn't take snaps under center and was limited to shorter passes.

When talking to reporters after the first OTA session, Burrow said he was at roughly "80 to 85%" He wanted to be at OTAs to show that he is becoming a leader. "We have a lot of new faces on this team that need to see me there and see me working," Burrow said as reported by ESPN. "We have a lot of new faces on this team that need to see me there and see me working," Burrow said. "It was really important for me to be here."

Prior to the injury, Burrow, who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Bengals last year, was on pace to possibly win Offensive Rookie of the Year, completing 65.3% of his throws for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Bengals finished with a 4-11-1 record last season, but having Burrow back in action gives a team a boost heading into the 2020 campaign.

"He's a leader of the team, and that's what leaders do, "Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. "They want to be there regardless if they're doing a lot or doing a little. We got a lot of guys like him right now in the building and that's exciting to see, but certainly he's the leader of the team." The goal for Burrow is to keep working and be a "full-go" for training camp which will likely start at the end of July. If that happens, Burrow should be 100% when the season kicks off in September.

"I'm expecting to be there on the first snap of 2021," Burrow when talking to reporters in January said per ESPN. At that time, Burrow said halfway through, and the knee is improving. "I'm very optimistic about where I'm at and also where the team's at," Burrow said. "Rehab is going very, very well. Lifting is going very, very well. I'm in great shape. Legs feel good. Knee feels good."