Bengals QB Joe Burrow Tears ACL, Out for Season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had to be carted off the field on Sunday after suffering a left knee injury. Fans feared the worst and now the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has confirmed that he will now begin his recovery. Burrow tore his ACL and will miss the rest of his rookie season.

"Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year," Burrow tweeted on Sunday afternoon. He confirmed that he will not be back on the field until the 2021 season. NFL insider Ian Rapoport also reported that there could be additional damage to the knee. However, only an MRI will provide the necessary information.

The injury occurred during a third-quarter play. The rookie threw a pass intended for receiver Tyler Boyd. Washington defenders Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat then hit him from opposite sides. Burrow went to the ground and immediately clutched his left leg. The coaching staff came out to check on him, ultimately calling for the cart.

As Burrow was leaving the field, a multitude of players came to check on him. The Bengals' sideline offered support while Washington's Chase Young, Terry McLaurin and Dwayne Haskins all came to check on him. The trio played with Burrow at Ohio State before he transferred to LSU and won the Heisman Trophy.

"It was tough, but that's no excuse," wide receiver AJ Green told reporters after the game. "We are all NFL players so we have to rally behind Ryan [Finley], but it was tough. You see a guy like Joe and you see the energy he brings to our team, to our offense."

Despite facing constant pressure from opposing players, Burrow has still remained productive and provided excitement for the Ohio fanbase. He has thrown for 2,485 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was also poised to make history by throwing for at least 300 yards in six of his first 10 games but fell short after suffering the torn ACL.

The Bengals entered the weekend at 2-6-1 and had hopes of defeating the Football Team. However, backup QB Ryan Finley only completed three of his 10 attempted passes for 30 yards and one interception. Meanwhile, Washington quarterback Alex Smith led his team to a 20-9 victory.

The Bengals remain in last place in the AFC North after losing to the Football Team. The Steelers are 10-0 and in first place while the Browns are 7-3. The Ravens sit in third place with a 6-4 record.