Watch: Ric Flair Referees Slap Fight at Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Event

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is putting on the stripes of a referee during the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight on Saturday. Flair is used to being a competitor, but for SlapStrike, it isn't exactly the kind of sport you'd want to see a 72-year-old man take part in after decades of wrestling.

Triller Fight Club released a statement ahead of the event announcing the exhibition match between U.S. SlapStrike champ Da Crazy Hawaiian and his opponent, The Bear Man. The battle takes place ahead of the showdown between Paul and Askren, with Flair as the referee for the slap battle. If you're unfamiliar with SlapStrike or slap fighting, check out the video below with Flair in the middle.

Only Ric Flair could officiate this pic.twitter.com/f9CLe1ltk3 — Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) April 18, 2021

"Triller Fight Club announced today it will add a slap fighting exhibition match with SlapStrike, the league that has brought the new sport to the U.S.," the statement reads. "Triller Fight Club Co-owner and Head Commentator, Snoop Dogg got hooked on the sport after watching SlapStrike's 'The War from Warsaw' tournament on FITE in March."

As previously reported, Snoop Dogg will be joined by SNL star Pete Davidson on commentary. Snoop has already made a splash with commentary thanks to Paul's last bout against NBA alum Nate Robinson. The pair will join Mario Lopez, model Taylor Hill and TikTok stars Dixie and Charli D'Amelio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy)

Snoop's connection to Flair is also established, explaining his presence at the event. Both are Hall of Famers with WWE and both have had classic Wrestlemania appearances. It also helps that Snoop is related to WWE superstar Sasha Banks.

Flair also had some comments to share about the other Paul brother ahead of his appearance. The wrestling legend praised Logan Paul for his appearance at WrestleMania one week ago, saying the sky is the limit from there.

"I don't think people understand if you have the opportunity to be associated with WrestleMania, WWE brand… I don't care how big they think they are, but they just got bigger," Flair told MMAJunkie before the Triller event. "Logan Paul just got a lot bigger after WrestleMania."

Flair also laid out a warning for Jake Paul ahead of his bout with the UFC heavyweight. "He (Paul) better be tough if he's fighting a guy with a two-time National championship," Flair said.

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren's Triller Fight Night will begin at 9 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. You can stream the event on Fite.TV for $49.99.