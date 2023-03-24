Jake Paul Says He Did Ayahuasca With Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has been outspoken about using the hallucinogen ayahuasca, and it looks like a notable figure was with him for the experience. Jake Paul recently spoke to Fox News Digital and talked about how he did the hallucinogen with the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

"Aaron and I were actually together when we did the ayahuasca," Paul said to Fox News Digital. "He's more publicly known for speaking about it, but I was actually there with him when we did it. We spent the week there doing it. Definitely share that similarity in terms of spirituality and reflecting and going into the deepest parts of the mind. Definitely have been doing some of that." Paul, who is coming off a loss to Tommy Fury in a boxing match, also talked about doing a darkness retreat like Rodgers. "It's funny, I was planning on doing the darkness retreat later this year," Paul said.

Rodgers talked about taking ayahuasca prior to his back-back-to-back MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021. On the Aubrey Marcus podcast, Rodgers said taking the hallucinogen helped him have two of the best seasons of his career thanks to a change in mindset of his mental health. "I don't think it's a coincidence," Rodgers said about winning his MVP awards following an ayahuasca experience in South America. "I really don't. I don't really believe in coincidences at this point. It's the universe bringing things to happen when they're supposed to happen.

"There's signs and synchronicities all around us at all times if we're awake enough to see them and to take them in and to listen to our intuition when it's speaking to us or pounding us in the head saying, 'Hey dummy, this is what you're supposed to be doing.'"

Both Paul and Rodgers are in interesting positions. Paul suffered the first loss of his boxing career and will enter the world of mixed martial arts as he signed a contract with the Professional Fighters League. Rodgers revealed that he's not returning to the Green Bay Packers as the team is looking to trade him to the New York Jets. He's been with the Packers since 2005 and led the team to a Super Bowl title in 2010.