Jake Paul Has First Boxing Loss in Tommy Fury Fight

Jake Paul has suffered the first loss of his professional boxing career. On Sunday, the 26-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer fell to Tommy Fury via split decision in Diriyah, Saudia Arabia. Two judges scored the fight 76-73 to Fury while one judge scored it 75-74 in favor of Paul. Things were made interesting when Paul recorded a knockdown against Fury in the eighth and final round.

Paul entered the match with a 6-0 record and was facing his most experienced opponent in Fury who had an 8-0 record. However, this was the first time that Fury headlined a boxing event. "This is my first main event," Fury said after the fight, per ESPN. "I'm only going to go stronger. I'm going to go bigger. I'm only going to go better. If he wants a rematch, bring it on."

Jake Paul lost for the first time in his boxing career. pic.twitter.com/67OdvWtkIr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 26, 2023

Paul can face Fury again since he has a rematch clause in his contract. After the fight, Paul said he thought he won the fight and didn't agree with the judges. He then revealed that he was dealing with an arm injury. "I've already won in life," Paul said. "I've won in every single way. I have an amazing family, amazing friends, amazing work ethic. I made it farther than I ever thought I would and beyond. This is a humbling experience. I'll take it on the chin and come back."

And it looks like the rematch will happen sooner than later. "I just talked to Tommy back in the medical room, and he's like, 'Let's go, let's do it again.' And he's down for it," Paul said, per MMA Fighting. "So I think that that will be the focus first and foremost. I'm gonna prove that I can go and fight a better fight than I did tonight and get that W."

Fury, 23 is the younger half-brother of Tyson Fury who is a two-time heavyweight champion. Sunday was his first fight since beating Daniel Bocianski in April 2022. Paul has wins over UFC stars, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren along with former NBA star Nate Robinson and YouTuber AnEasonGib. He will soon enter the mixed martial arts world as he signed a contract with PFL.