Aaron Rodgers Reveals His Plans for 2023 NFL Season

Aaron Rodgers has finally revealed his plans for the 2023 NFL season. The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday and said he intends to play for the New York Jets this season. Rodgers said the decision was made on Friday and the Packers and Jets are still finalizing a deal.

"I made it clear my intention was to play and to play for the New York Jets, and I haven't been holding anything up. It's the compensation that the Packers are trying to get ... The Packers want to move on and have let me know that in so many words," Rodgers said, per ESPN.

Rodgers also talked about his darkness retreat and said that he was 90% sure he was going to retire while on the retreat. When he left the darkness, Rodgers said something changed with the Packers' previous stage toward him, which is they wanted him to play his entire career in Green Bay. The 39-year-old wish the team was more direct with him during the offseason.

"I f—ing love that city. I love that organization and always going to have love for that organization. The facts are right now they want to move on and now so do I," he said. "I got to the be the starting quarterback of the Packers for 15 years ... So, I love you, Green Bay. Thank you. I'm as sad as some of you are, but we'll meet again."

Rodgers' announcement comes one year after he signed a three-year, $150 million contract extension with the Packers. Last week, Jets officials, including owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett met with Rodgers in California. ESPN says Rodgers supplied the Jets with a wish list of free agents he would like the team to sign, including wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Jets recently signed former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard to a four-year, $44 million contract. Rodgers was asked about the wish list and said the report is "ridiculous."

Rodgers has been with the Packers since 2005 when he was selected by the team in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He became the starting QB in 2008 and worked his way to being one of the best QBs of all time. In his career, Rodgers has won the NFL MVP award four times, led the Packers to a Super Bowl win in 2010 and is a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team.