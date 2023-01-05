Jake Paul Signs MMA Contract Amid Undefeated Boxing Record

Jake Paul is making a big move in his sports career. The social media-influencer-turned-professional boxer announced on Thursday he signed an MMA contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). Details of the contract were not disclosed, but PFL co-founder and chairman Donn Davis told ESPN that it's a multi-fight and multiyear deal.

"I've proven myself in and out of the boxing ring and now I am going to do the same in MMA," Paul said in a statement. "There is no limit to the positive impact I can make on the sport. I plan to enter the PFL SmartCage and once again show the world that anything is possible with hard work and dedication."

Paul's PFL debut date hasn't been revealed, but he told the New York Times that he would like to face MMA legend Nate Daiz this year. However, Paul, 25, wants to first face Diaz in the boxing ring and then in an MMA match with PFL. Diaz, 37, has a 21-13 MMA record, and one of his biggest wins was against Conor McGregor in 2016.

Paul's deal is the first of PFL's "Pay-per-view Super Fight Division." The league held its first pay-per-view event in November and plans to host two more PPV events in 2023. Fighters in the Super Fighters Division will appear on those events with a 50% revenue share between the promotion and the athletes.

Jake Paul has signed a deal with PFL and plans to make his debut in 2023. pic.twitter.com/4RKH267MBd — ESPN (@espn) January 5, 2023

"I think what's made Jake interesting to fans is that he works hard and he doesn't underestimate what it takes," Davis told ESPN. "He knows he's not ready [for his MMA debut] right now, but he's starting to train. I think it's going to be about one year from now, so early 2024, where you'll see him take on his first opponent. But the kind of opponents he is thinking of will shock the world in terms of their status and name brand."

Paul made a name for himself in the professional boxing world as he has a 6-0 record. His most recent fight came in October when he defeated UFC legend Anderson Silva via unanimous decision. Paul has also defeated former UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley as well as former NBA star Nate Robinson.