Jake Paul to Face UFC Legend in October Boxing Match

Jake Paul is finally getting back in the ring. It was announced on Tuesday that the YouTuber-turner boxer will face former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in a boxing match in Phoenix on Oct. 29. The fight will be contested at 187 pounds over eight three-minute rounds. Paul will be competing in his first boxing match since Dec. 18, 2021, when he knocked out former UFC star Tyron Woodley in the sixth round.

"The plan is for me to fight at 185 [pounds] going forward and that's what I wanted this fight at given it was the weight Anderson Silva fought at during his reign as the most dominant UFC champion ever," Paul told ESPN. "Anderson's team asked if we could set the weight at 187, two pounds more than what I wanted. That level of professionalism and precision is appreciated and of course, I agreed to his request."

Paul was scheduled to face Tommy Fury at Madison Square Garden last month, but Fury backed out due to travel issues. Hashim Rahman Jr. was set to take Fury's place but canceled because of weight complications. Paul has a 5-0 boxing record and three of those wins are against former UFC stars. He defeated Woodley twice and knocked out Ben Askren on Apr. 17, 2021. Silva has a strong boxing resume, posting a 3-1 record in his career. His last boxing match was on Sept. 11, 2021, when he defeated former UFC star Tito Ortiz. Silva also defeated former boxing middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. via split decision on June 19, 2021.

"I know that in life everything has its purpose," Silva said in a statement. "Nothing comes just by chance. So, I thank God for my health, my family and my team for providing me with this opportunity to continue doing the thing that I love the most. I believe this will be the biggest combat event of the year and will truly make history in the sport forever. See you on October 29." Silva last competed in UFC in October 2020 when he lost to Uriah Hall. He won the UFC middleweight championship in 2006 and would hold on to the title for nearly seven years. Silva tallied a 34-11 mixed martial arts record in his career.