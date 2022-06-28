Tommy Fury Gives Discouraging Update on Boxing Match With Jake Paul

Tommy Fury just shared an update on his upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul. Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), Paul's promotional company, said that Fury is not allowed to board a flight to the U.S. From London Heathrow airport on Tuesday. According to TMZ Sports, Fury's family has a relationship with a major Irish Crime boss named Daniel Kinahan, who is currently on the run from authorities after being accused of running a massive drug and firearms trafficking operation in Europe.

Kinahan repped Fury and founded MTK Global boxing promotions company. Law enforcement told TMZ Sports fighters with any association with Kinahan are being barred from traveling as part of a federal investigation. TMZ Sports also noted that MTK Global is a legit and respected company in the boxing community.

"Despite many assurances by Tommy Fury's team that he was able to come to the U.S., and knowing that Tommy was in California just last month, we were surprised to learn that he had an issue at Heathrow Airport on Monday," MVP said, per ESPN. "As a result of circumstances out of our control, the scheduled press conference for Wednesday at MSG has been postponed. We are working with our partners at SHOWTIME and Madison Square Garden and will share more information as soon as we are able."

Fury went to Instagram to reveal that his travel vias had been rejected. "So I just want to come on here and set the record straight before anyone else tries to," he said. "Me and my team this morning arrived at Heathrow Airport ready for the press conference, ready to fly out. As soon as I entered the airport I got pulled to one side and I was told by a homeland security officer that was there that my ESTA had been denied and I wasn't able to travel to the USA for a reason that I apparently know. I can stand here and say I've done absolutely nothing wrong and I have no clue why I am not allowed to travel to the USA.

Fury, 23, was originally scheduled to face Paul, 25, on Dec. 18 but had to pull out of the right due to a chest infection and broken Rib. Both Fury and Paul have undefeated boxing records. Fury, the younger brother of boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is 8-0, and Paul is 5-0. The fight between Tommy Fury and Paul is scheduled for Aug. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York.