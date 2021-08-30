Jake Paul's Win in Fight vs. Tyron Woodley Leads to Wild Reactions on Social Media
Jake Paul continues to prove the doubters wrong. On Sunday night, the 24-year-old YouTube star defeated former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley in an eight-round boxing match at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse via split decision. Paul has now won his first four boxing matches, but this is the first fight where the Cleveland native didn't knock his opponent out.
"I don't know what to say but he's a tough opponent," Paul said, per CBS Sports. "He has been boxing, fighting and striking for 20-something years. I have been doing this for three years. This was a tougher fight than I expected. My legs felt weird from the locker room. I don't know what to say. He put up a good fight and came in shape. I have nothing but respect for him. There was a lot of shit talk but I apologize if I offended his team."
Woodley, 39, competed in his first pro boxing match on Sunday night and didn't throw and land enough punches to win but one of the highlights of the fight was when Woodley hit Paul with a big right cross that sent him to the ropes. Here's a look at social media reacting to Paul staying undefeated.
Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley via split decision in his longest fight to date 🥊 #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/dHefIraJeO— ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) August 30, 2021
One fan wrote: "From round 4 Jake Paul couldn't even get near and Woodley is just moving round him like a real fighter tagging him whilst Jake has no idea what to do yet we have a judge at 78-74. Suppose the farce has just confirmed we are actually watching boxing with the judges being bought."
Jake Paul: I’m gonna turn Tyron into a meme
The meme: pic.twitter.com/7lvilToRRh— kevjitsu 🥋 (@kevjitsu) August 30, 2021
Another person wrote: "Until Jake Paul fights a legitimate and active boxer he's not getting any credit from me. Keep fighting old and washed up athletes from different sports."
Logan Paul in the crowd after Jake Paul got rocked by Woodley:#PaulWoodley— Ƥɑɾɑʍ (@Param63465581) August 30, 2021
pic.twitter.com/SXQfreAK4B#PaulWoodley
"Tonight proved that against real fighters Jake doesn't stand a chance," one social media user said. "Tyron tonight lacked the drive and urgency to go in for the knockout and after the 3rd round Jake look absolutely gassed. I want to see a rematch and I want Tyron to show more effort in the ring."
Just found out jake paul won against tyron woodley pic.twitter.com/JLEWm1Tcv5— NotAstro (@Astroo_0) August 30, 2021
One person stated: "All boxing is, is two guys telling everyone they are going to knock each other out, just to stare into each others eyes the whole fight and hug when one them tries to punch the other, didn't boxing use to be entertaining?"
Tyron Woodley Rocks Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/nb3JDxpOil— SportsMedia_ (@MediaWithSports) August 30, 2021
"Gotta hand it to Paul. He knows how to draw a crowd and promote," one person said. "But he better stick to MMA guys (who don't have a strong boxing background) if he wants to keep the show going. Woodley nearly KO'd him despite looking like a fish out of water in a boxing ring."
Mad as hell Jake Paul haters pulling up on Tyron Woodley: pic.twitter.com/l8pWJtDLzG— Bush League Mud Show Wrestling Podcast (@BushLeagueMSPod) August 30, 2021
A Twitter user wrote: "I'm not sure what type of 'professional boxing referee' could score that 77-75 for Woodley. Woodley won at best 3 rounds and none of them were 10-8… regardless Jake Paul definitely won."
who’s next? pic.twitter.com/X30W3ufa33— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021
And this fan wrote: "Honestly very impressed with Paul's discipline and boxing IQ; I would like to see him fight a decent upcoming boxer. Would be interesting to see if he can really make a good run in a boxing career."