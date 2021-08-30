Jake Paul's Win in Fight vs. Tyron Woodley Leads to Wild Reactions on Social Media

Jake Paul continues to prove the doubters wrong. On Sunday night, the 24-year-old YouTube star defeated former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley in an eight-round boxing match at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse via split decision. Paul has now won his first four boxing matches, but this is the first fight where the Cleveland native didn't knock his opponent out.

"I don't know what to say but he's a tough opponent," Paul said, per CBS Sports. "He has been boxing, fighting and striking for 20-something years. I have been doing this for three years. This was a tougher fight than I expected. My legs felt weird from the locker room. I don't know what to say. He put up a good fight and came in shape. I have nothing but respect for him. There was a lot of shit talk but I apologize if I offended his team."

Woodley, 39, competed in his first pro boxing match on Sunday night and didn't throw and land enough punches to win but one of the highlights of the fight was when Woodley hit Paul with a big right cross that sent him to the ropes. Here's a look at social media reacting to Paul staying undefeated.