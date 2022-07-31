Jake Paul Fight Against Hasim Rahman Jr. Canceled

Jake Paul's boxing match against Hasim Rahman Jr. is no longer happening – or is at least postponed. The 12-1 fighter allegedly failed to meet contractual obligations related to his weight. The fight was scheduled for Aug. 6 at Madison Square Garden in NYC. But a week before the fight, Most Valuable Promotions announced it was no longer happening. Rahman Jr., who previously fought at heavyweight, weighing more than 260 pounds, agreed to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds at weigh-ins. But MPV says Rahman Jr. was obligated to show the NY state athletic commission officials he was losing weight in the lead-up to the fight. MVP says Rahman Jr. lost less than one pound since signing the contract for the fight more than three weeks ago.

As a result, the athletic commission dictated the fight would be fought at 205 pounds instead. Jake -- who weighed in at 190 pounds for his second fight – says he agreed to the change. MVP claims Rahman Jr. demanded the match be fought at 215 pounds, which was not the original agreed upon 200 pounds discussed at contract signing.

"MVP and Jake Paul will not reward someone that has conducted themselves in such a deceiving and calculated manner. Therefore, MVP is left no choice but to cancel the August 6th event. This forced outcome impacts Jake Paul, Amanda Serrano and every other fighter on this card who have trained tirelessly over the past few months for this event," a statement released by the promotion said, as TMZ reports.