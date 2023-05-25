Patrick Mahomes Breaks Silence on Brother Jackson's Arrest

Patrick Mahomes is speaking out about his brother, Jackson Mahomes, who was recently arrested on multiple charges. The two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback recently spoke to the media for the first time since the arrest and was asked his thoughts on the incident. Patrick Mahomes told a reporter twice he wanted to keep his feeling on the matter private, saying he's going to do everything he can to separate family matters for his career on the field.

"Honestly, it's kind of a personal thing that I'm just kind of going to keep to myself," Mahomes said, per USA Today. "I mean, at the end of the day, I come here to play football and try to take care of my family at the same time. So I just kinda keep it to myself and just go out there and play football when I'm in the building."

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on May 3 and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery. The arrest stems from an accusation by the owner of an Overland Park restaurant in which he allegedly assaulted and showed a waiter in separate incidents that happened in February. A video surfaced online that shows Jackson, 22, kissing the 40-year-old owner of the restaurant.

"We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson," a statement from Jackson's lawyer read which was released at the time of his arrest. "Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter."

As Patrick keeps his family issues private, he continues to focus on the 2023 season which is a few months away. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is coming off an MVP and Super Bowl title season and put himself in the position of being the top player in the NFL. And because of that, Mahomes had made his share of public appearances this offseason, including the Met Gala and Kentucky Derby. The 27-year-old has won two Super Bowls, two Super Bowl MVP awards and two NFL MVP awards since becoming the Chiefs starting QB in 2018.