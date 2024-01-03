Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson May Be on the Verge of Legal Victory in Felony Case

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is close to earning a huge legal victory. According to ESPN, prosecutors in Kansas are asking a judge to drop three felony charges related to accusations that Jackson Mahomes grabbed a woman by the next and kissed her against her will. Johnson County District Attorney Megan Ahsens on Tuesday filed a motion to dismiss three counts of aggravated sexual battery. However, a fourth charge, misdemeanor battery, would remain. The reason for the filing is the lack of cooperation from the alleged victim.

Brandan Davies, Mahomes' attorney, said his client "has done nothing wrong. We had full confidence that the truth of the matter would ultimately be revealed." Mahomes, 23, was charged on Feb. 25, and the incident happened at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City. According to investigators, Mahomes pushed a waiter who tried to come into a room where he was with the Aspen Vaughn, the restaurant owner. After the waiter left, Mahomes allegedly grabbed Vaughn by the throat and forcefully kissed her three different times without her consent.

At the time, Vaughn told police Mahomes was a friend of her stepdaughter. He allegedly has caused trouble and has been asked to leave in the past. The incident led to Vaughn closing the restaurant in August. Vaughn told the Kansas City Star that she endured death threats and harassment, and the restaurant was vandalized. The court filings said that Vaughn refused to testify against Mahomes. However, prosecutors are planning to move forward with the case as the incident was captured on video.

In an interview with Fox 4 in July, Vaughn said she wants to move past the incident. "What happened that evening we don't condone it – it wasn't OK, but in the same aspect we have our lives to live and to go on, and I feel like a lot of people just made assumptions and came after us," Vaughn said.

In May, Patrick Mahomes talked about the incident to reporters during OTAs. "Honestly, it's kind of a personal thing that I just kind of gotta keep to myself," he said, per the New York Post. "At the end of the day, I come here to play football and try to take care of my family at the same time. So just kind of keep it to myself and just go out there and play football when I'm in the building."