Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Arrested on Multiple Charges

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested on Wednesday, according to KCTV5. Jackson Mahomes was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery. He was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. The arrest stems from an accusation by the owner of an Overland Park restaurant in which he allegedly assaulted and shoved a waiter in separate incidents.

The alleged incidents occurred on Feb. 25, 2023, at Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge. A video surfaced online that shows Jackson, 22, kissing the 40-year-old owner of the restaurant. In March, Jackson's lawyer told KCTV5 that his client did nothing wrong.

"We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson," the statement read. "Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter." An arraignment hearing has been set for Wednesday.

Jackson is known as a social medial influencer and has spent the last few weeks out of the public eye following the allegations. He has returned to social media and even attended the NFL Draft in Kansas City last weekend. He frequently attends Chiefs games to support his older brother. Earlier this year, Jackson attended the Super Bowl and celebrated with his brother and the championship parade in Kansas City.

Patrick, 27, is coming off his second Super Bowl win in four seasons. He has been the Chiefs' starting quarterback since 2018 and has already put together a Hall of Fame career, winning two Super Bowls, being named Super Bowl MVP twice and NFL MVP twice. In 2020, Patrick signed a 10-year contract worth up to $503 million with the Chiefs.

"There were two things I said when we went into negotiations: I wanted to keep great players around me and I wanted to have long-term security for my family," he told CBS Sports in 2020. "I certainly wasn't thinking 10 years. I didn't even know NFL contracts did that. With those two things in mind, the way we structured the deal and the way we did it, we're going to have a lot of flexibility to keep great players around me and when you have great players around you, you're going to have a great football team."