Eric Bischoff Shares Update on Hulk Hogan’s Health

Eric Bischoff just shared the latest health update on Hulk Hogan. The former WWE personality and WCW executive talked about Hogan on his 83 Weeks podcast and said Hogan is doing everything he can to stay as healthy as possible. This comes on the heels of Ric Flair sharing his update on Hogan.

“He actually probably is because he’s overcoming a lot of physical challenges,” Hogan said, per Wrestling Inc. “I was just with Hulk a week and a half or two weeks ago and he is training. Although the training is a little bit different than it used to be, he’s doing his physical therapy four or five days a week, a couple hours a day. Gets home and spends another hour or two in the gym and is eating as healthy as he can eat and I’m sure he’s praying his heart out to try to get a lot of the mobility back that 17 back surgeries and a couple hip replacements will take away from you.”

Hogan, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, recently went to Instagram to post a photo of him after a huge weight loss transformation. In the post, Hogan wrote: “Back to my 9th grade weight 275lbs brother.” Hogan’s health became a hot topic when his daughter Brooke appeared on Hollywood Raw and revealed the number of surgeries he has had over the last decade.

“We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” Brooke said. “He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing.

“So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope. So yeah, he’s had so many surgeries, so he’s done a ton, but this last one that he just had finally was like the winning ticket. So right now, he’s feeling great. He’s working out two hours in the gym every day. He’s still chugging along.” Hogan was last seen on WWE TV in April for WrestleMania 37 as he was the co-host of the event with Titus O’Neal.